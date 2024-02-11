"Gonna lose at WrestleMania and walk out the next day"- Fans react to top star's future with WWE

Fans have been speculating about the future of a former WWE Champion whose contract is rumored to expire soon after WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre could potentially part ways with the Stamford-based promotion if he doesn't agree to a contract extension.

The Scottish Warrior is currently in the form of his life, as his heel run has been one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE's programming. He has also qualified for the Men's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber 2024, the winner of which would earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows.

On top of that, seeds for a blockbuster feud with CM Punk have also been laid, though the latter has been ruled out due to an injury. However, things are complicated behind the scenes as rumors indicate McIntyre's contract is expiring after WrestleMania 40. Moreover, it's not clear if he has agreed to an extension.

A Twitter/X user recently shared a post, saying The Scottish Warrior might have inked a new deal already owing to his renewed push on RAW. Several fans flooded the comments section with their opinion on the situation.

Drew McIntyre is optimistic about coming on top at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Following his victory over AJ Styles in the qualifying clash for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre spoke about his current run.

The Scottish Warrior explained that it was his moment to capture the World Title in front of a live crowd, something which he was robbed of at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre added that he believes he is on the right path to achieving his goal.

"It was a good week and a good night for Drew McIntyre. Everything. This is my way to finally get my moment, to finally get my moment with live fans, to finally get the title for me, in my first reigns before everybody else when I was holding the show when the world shut down. And I've been doing the right thing and I know if you keep doing the right thing, if you keep working hard, the cream always rises to the top."

Though McIntyre headlined Mania 36 against Brock Lesnar, the show went down behind closed doors due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

