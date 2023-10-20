"Good addition" – Dutch Mantell reacts to Triple H's latest WWE hiring

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Triple H introducing Nick Aldis to WWE.

On the October 13 episode of SmackDown, WWE's Chief Content Officer announced Aldis as the blue brand's General Manager. The 36-year-old made his wrestling debut in 2004 and is best known for his appearances in IMPACT/TNA and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell explained why Aldis is the perfect replacement for Adam Pearce on Friday nights:

"Nick Aldis is a great talker. I think it's a good addition to SmackDown, and I think he's such a change from Adam Pearce (…) They can do a lot of bulls**t with Aldis because he's used to that stuff anyway. He does have a humorous side too. Plus, he's British, which I think he fits in perfect with that SmackDown bunch." [1:00:05 – 1:00:45]

Mantell worked on the TNA creative team during Aldis' second stint with the company in 2017. The veteran booker was also a creative team member when Aldis initially joined the promotion in 2008.

Dutch Mantell on Triple H's plans for Nick Aldis

Although he debuted in WWE as an authority figure, Dutch Mantell expects Nick Aldis to get involved in his own on-screen rivalries.

In the immediate future, Mantell thinks Triple H might book Aldis to feud with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce:

"I do believe they will be doing something between Pearce and Aldis. You know when he said, 'I look forward to our conversations in the coming future,' I think we're gonna see them at each other's throats. I miss Aldis in the ring. He was great in the ring, great in-ring talker. Of course, it could lead to that." [1:00:47 – 1:01:23]

On November 25, WWE will stage the Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in Chicago, Illinois. The annual show sometimes revolves around a RAW vs. SmackDown theme. If the brand rivalry returns this year, Aldis and Pearce will almost certainly feud ahead of the event.

What do you think Triple H has planned for Nick Aldis? Let us know in the comments section below.

