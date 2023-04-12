"Good for Business" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul potentially winning a major championship at SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins put on a lifetime performance at WWE's WrestleMania 39. It was recently revealed that The Maverick had re-signed with the company and would go after a championship. Fans went ecstatic, claiming they want him to dethrone Austin Theory at SummerSlam.

Last year, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut and shocked fans across the globe with his in-ring skills. The Maverick has faced several notable names in the industry, including Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, The Miz, and Roman Reigns in his rookie year.

In a recent interview, Paul revealed the reason behind signing an extension with the company as the pitched creative suggested that he would go after a title. Fans were extremely happy upon finding out about his extension, and believe he could be the one to win the United States Championship from Austin Theory.

It would be interesting to see if Paul can win a major championship in the company in his second year with the company. Meanwhile, Austin Theory came out of WrestleMania 39 with a win over John Cena.

Triple H reacted to Logan Paul signing an extension with WWE

Last year, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon approached Logan Paul, who signed a deal with the company. He later went on to have his first singles match under the new regime when he beat The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

He later went on to face some of the biggest stars in the company, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Last week, The Maverick announced that he had signed an extension with WWE. Later, Triple H reacted to the news. Check it out:

"A proven Superstar on the biggest stage. Can't wait to see what's next for @LoganPaul."

It will be interesting to see how the company uses Logan Paul in the near future and which championship The Maverick goes after in his second year with the company.

