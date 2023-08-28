"Good riddance, he's a nut job" - Fans happy after controversial former WWE star announces retirement

Another former WWE Superstar has called it quits in wrestling, announcing his retirement at tonight's show. The star decided that he was done with wrestling, and while he had determined that he would retire this month earlier in the year, now it's confirmed. The controversial Jaxson Ryker is done with wrestling, and fans have reacted to it.

The star was a big part of NXT for a long while, as he teamed with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler as one-third of the Forgotten Sons. Unfortunately for him, he incurred the wrath of the rest of the locker room, and the team was taken off TV. They were kept off TV as well, for a long time. While they would later return, they didn't really have a successful run in the company. Eventually, they were all released.

He has also made controversial comments since his WWE release.

Now, Jaxson Ryker has announced his retirement from wrestling. He did so after his match at AML Wrestling today, at 41 years of age. He left his boots in the ring as well, signifying that he was done with his in-ring career.

Fans reacted to the announcement. While a few didn't even know who he was, others were happy to see the back of the controversial former WWE star. Meanwhile, given his schedule was sparse after leaving the company, others thought that he had already retired.

The fans are happy to see him go

Now, it remains to be seen if he disconnects from wrestling completely or works other roles.

