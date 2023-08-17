"Good Riddance," "Triple H finally did it" - Fans react to a recent report on 33-year-old star's exit from WWE

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE as he rehired superstars when he took over creative control of the company. It's been a while since the company publicly announced the release of any superstars. According to a new report, Lacey Evans is done with the company, and fans reacted to the recent turn of events.

Several superstars took a backseat in the company when Vince McMahon left WWE, and Triple H took over creative duties. Most of the stars including Lacey Evans, Madcap Moss, Elias, and many more received less screen time on weekly television under the new leadership.

According to a new report, Lacey Evans is done with WWE after she changed her social media details and added a cryptic post about her departure. Fans reacted to the report and the Sassy Southern Belle's reported exit from the company after nearly seven years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

In 2016, Lacey Evans started her career on the developmental brand before moving to the main roster. The company had major plans for the Sassy Southern Belle during the Pandemic Era, but she went on maternal leave before WrestleMania 37.

Lacey Evans made only 9 WWE appearances under Triple H's creative leadership

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties of WWE from Vince McMahon after he seemingly stepped back and retired. Several superstars returned to the company and received another shot in the company by joining the main roster.

Meanwhile, some superstars who received attention and screen time under Vince McMahon's regime were sidelined for the foreseeable future. Lacey Evans was a shining example as the company was initially behind the Sassy Southern Belle after her main roster debut.

Apart from a handful of matches and high-profile feuds with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, WWE even got Ric Flair to pair up with Lacey Evans. However, Triple H's new regime didn't use Evans to her previous potential and she received a total of 9 television and premium live event appearances for the company.

From September 2022 to June 2023, Evans was set to be repackaged but the gimmick and the subsequent push was dropped. In the end, she faced Charlotte Flair in a squash match on Friday Night SmackDown, which was her last television appearance for the company.

What are your thoughts on Lacey Evans' run? Sound off in the comment section below.

