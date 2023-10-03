"Goodbye Dirty Dom" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley possibly breaking up with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley gave her onscreen partner Dominik Mysterio an ultimatum on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, leading fans to believe she could break up with him.

The Eradicator made her return to Monday Night RAW after being taken out by Nia Jax in ruthless fashion in her last appearance. Mami opened the show alongside The Judgment Day except for Finn Balor and set out on a mission as she ran her stablemates down about their recent failures, particularly Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley started by criticizing Damian Priest first for the dissension in The Judgment Day as of late. However, he turned her focus on Dirty Dom losing the NXT North American title instead. Ripley got up close to her onscreen partner as she revealed that Dominik would have a chance to get his title back tomorrow night on NXT in a rematch against Trick Williams.

The WWE Women's World Champion then gave Dominik a warning that if he couldn't win his title back, then he shouldn't bother coming back "home." This particular line from Rhea has fans thinking that her onscreen pairing with Dirty Dom might be coming to an end soon.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dominik Mysterio is now in a precarious situation as he has a lot to prove to Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day tomorrow night on NXT. We'll have to see if Dirty Dom will be able to defeat Trick Williams and recapture the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio had been worried about Rhea Ripley's reaction to his title loss

Dominik Mysterio recently faced a huge loss at NXT No Mercy 2023 as he was defeated by Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship. Ex-Con Dom went into his match against Trick alone as he couldn't have Mami cover him at ringside following Nia Jax's attack on her.

Dirty Dom admittedly had the odds stacked against him for once, with Dragon Lee serving as the special guest referee. The Judgment Day member losing his title to Trick Williams came as a big surprise to many fans during the show.

WWE then shared an interesting backstage video of Dominik Mysterio on social media, showing him furious over his loss. He was more stressed about Rhea Ripley's potential reaction to the loss, and we now know he was right to be worried.

Dominik is now in no position to drop the ball as he goes against Trick Williams. Perhaps if he wins his match he will be in Rhea's Ripley good favor once again.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will break up with Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in he comments section below.

