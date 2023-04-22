Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been defeating superstar after superstar to retain his title. A Twitter account suggested that Omos could be his next challenger, and the fans can’t wrap the idea around their heads.

Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. He is without a challenger for the title, and the promotion will be looking for someone who can face him at the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Omos failed to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. The company has now booked The Nigerian Giant in a singles match against Seth Rollins for Backlash with no storyline. Many fans are confused about the match. Meanwhile, others have been thinking about seeing him take on The Tribal Chief at the Night of Champions.

The RAW Superstar may not be the greatest in-ring worker, but his size and strength have helped him become a big name. A fan recently pitched the idea of a match between Omos and Roman Reigns at Night of Champions.

iBeast @ibeastIess WWE might genuinely be doing Omos vs Reigns in Saudi. WWE might genuinely be doing Omos vs Reigns in Saudi. https://t.co/uFVh9l6Ni1

The post sent wrestling fans into a frenzy right away. Some think booking the giant against Reigns could be a good business idea.

Meanwhile, others took some hilarious shots at the idea and claimed it would be better to keep The Tribal Chief away from the RAW Superstar.

WATER22 @Water__2022 @ibeastIess Reigns vs Omos Once in a Lifetime, it’s going to be the greatest match ever. OMOSAPIANS RISE! @ibeastIess Reigns vs Omos Once in a Lifetime, it’s going to be the greatest match ever. OMOSAPIANS RISE!

Jan @netornit @ibeastIess I am ready to be sports entertained @ibeastIess I am ready to be sports entertained

Ben Chapleski @ChapleskiBen @ibeastIess If that means Omos taking the belt then I’m all for it @ibeastIess If that means Omos taking the belt then I’m all for it

The match could materialize if Omos defeats Seth Rollins at Backlash. Fans could then see MVP push for a world title match for his client, leading to some great promos with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Reports suggest Roman Reigns' next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense will be at Night of Champions

Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes after multiple interferences from The Bloodline. It looks like The Tribal Chief has run through nearly all the top active superstars in the company to retain his title.

He is set to miss the upcoming Backlash in Puerto Rico, Backlash 2023. Meanwhile, Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at the event.

According to the latest reports, The Head of the Table will defend the titles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It will be the company’s first trip to the Kingdom in 2023, and fans could see a challenger step up to Reigns before the big event.

Do you want to see a blockbuster match between Omos and Roman Reigns at Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

