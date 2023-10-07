"Got tears in my eyes," "The king is back" - WWE Universe erupts after Roman Reigns' return is confirmed

Roman Reigns is back, and the WWE Universe cannot contain its excitement. Taking to Twitter/X, fans have reacted as The Tribal Chief is finally set to return for the first time since August 11.

In his last appearance, Reigns was involved in an in-ring segment with The Bloodline following his win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam. At the Premium Live Event, he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with an unlikely assist from Jimmy Uso.

On this week's SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Reigns will return to next week's show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will also be the season premiere of SmackDown.

Check out the fan reactions in regards to Reigns' return:

During Roman Reigns' absence, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso have been dealing with The Bloodline business. The latter, who previously betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions, returned after Jey moved to Monday Night RAW.

At Fastlane, Jimmy and Sikoa will team up to face the duo of LA Knight and John Cena in a huge tag team match.

Bill Apter believes that there will be more issues within The Bloodline following WWE Fastlane

At Fastlane, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will aim for a big win over John Cena and LA Knight. However, according to Bill Apter, a loss for The Bloodline duo could lead to more issues within the faction.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Cena and Knight will likely walk out with the win at Fastlane. He believes there will be outside interferences during the match, eventually leading to more troubles within The Bloodline.

Apter said:

"I think Cena and LA Knight. The fans are gonna go home happy and I think there's gonna be interference going on from some of the other Bloodline people that we're not sure of at this point. I think it's gonna be a whole donnybrook, but I think Cena and LA Knight will win and it's gonna cause more trouble with the whole Bloodline family. They seem to be falling apart."

With Roman Reigns set to return next week, fans could expect him to address The Bloodline's tag team match against Cena and Knight, alongside Jimmy Uso's current status within the group.

