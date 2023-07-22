Grand Slam Champion makes appearance on SmackDown during Charlotte Flair match despite suffering a major injury this week 

Charlotte Flair was booked in a big match on SmackDown against Damage CTRL member and Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY. Grand Slam Champion Bayley was surprisingly present despite getting injured earlier this week.

In case you didn't know, Bayley suffered an injury during a match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a live event earlier this week. The damage was bad enough that the referee had to throw the "X" sign (a sign that a superstar is legitimately injured), and Charlotte even briefly broke character to check in on Bayley.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, during the Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY match, Bayley was at ringside despite the injury she suffered earlier this week.

After roasting Michael Cole with Wade Barrett, Bayley was confronted by Shotzi, who shaved her head last week in front of her. Seemingly scared of her (although she denied being scared earlier), Bayley ran away from the scene and left IYO SKY alone.

The match continued for longer, with Charlotte and SKY hitting reversal after reversal. Flair eventually won before Women's Champion Asuka came out and took The Queen out with a sudden attack.

