Grayson Waller sends a message to Logan Paul ahead of a huge WWE show in 2024

WWE star Grayson Waller took to Twitter/X to send a message to Logan Paul ahead of next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Paul recently won the United States Championship, dethroning Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Maverick later confirmed that he will appear at next year's Elimination Chamber in Australia.

Waller recently tweeted that he was looking forward to having Paul in Australia and showing him around the country.

"Looking forward to showing my close mate [Paul] around," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Waller is currently feuding with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, The Prizefighter was suspended after attacking The Aussie Icon and Austin Theory.

Logan Paul admitted that he recently broke an important WWE rule

Logan Paul recently spoke about his backstage chat with Triple H after winning the WWE United States Championship.

In a recent video uploaded by Jake Paul, The Maverick detailed his conversation with Triple H and how he went against a specific rule that The Game set. Logan said:

“This belt never leaves my body waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me. Cut that out, bro. Just because the WWE did say that, I can’t f*** in the belt. When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt.’ I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has not appeared on WWE television since winning the US Title. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer