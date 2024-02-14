"Great attitude to have", "Now I love him" - WWE Universe in awe as Dominik Mysterio breaks character

The WWE Universe recently took to social media in awe of Dominik Mysterio breaking his on-screen character.

After turning heel and joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Dirty Dom has become one of the most disliked personalities in World Wrestling Entertainment due to his on-screen persona and feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. However, fans have started appreciating Dominik's in-ring skills and mic work in the Stamford-based promotion since he became a workhorse in 2023, appearing on almost every other WWE show.

During a recent interview on the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, Dominik Mysterio broke his on-screen character when asked about his WWE WrestleMania XL plans. The Judgment Day member humbly replied that he was unaware of his plans for The Show of Shows but would do his best if the creative team wanted him to do something.

Wrestle Features' official X/Twitter handle posted about this Dominik interview, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on the post.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan appreciated Dominik Mysterio's attitude towards the business and felt his future was bright.

An X/Twitter user wrote that they initially hated Dirty Dom's character, but now they love him.

Another fan liked Dominik's answer about his WrestleMania XL plans.

Some more fans appreciated The Judgment Day member's work in WWE and believed his future looked bright.

One fan suggested that Dominik should participate in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and win it to beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Another fan praised Dirty Dom because of his mindset for the wrestling business.

What the future has in store for Dirty Dom remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley talked about her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling LIVE, Rhea Ripley said that it was awkward for her and Dominik Mysterio at the start because they did not talk to each other much.

"[Did you kind of realize instantly that there was an incredible on-screen chemistry between you and Dominik?] No, not really. It was actually quite awkward to start with. We hadn't really talked to each other much before I mean it was a simple like, 'Hello, how are you?' every now and then when we saw each other. But apart from that, I mean, we didn't really have a conversation until I started, you know, choking him out with my legs and he fell madly in love with me. I don't blame him," Rhea Ripley said.

Many fans love Rhea Ripley and Dominik's on-screen romance and do not want them to ever split up. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day stars' future.

