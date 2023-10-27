"Greatest liar of all time?" - WWE Universe brings up Brock Lesnar and Triple H to fan Logan Paul steroid allegations

Social media star Logan Paul found himself in hot waters amidst recent steroid allegations, and WWE fans believe he isn't innocent.

Paul has faced controversial claims about potentially using performance-enhancement drugs due to his physique. His recent boxing opponent, Dillion Danis, repeatedly brought it up while building up to their match at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.

Logan Paul recently uploaded a video hitting back at the allegations by revealing that he got results from VADA proving his innocence against steroid use. He claimed he has been consuming a lot of Prime Energy, which serves as a boost for his workouts. Paul said the following in the video:

"I got my results back from VADA today. I want to address the steroid allegations before you see any news. I want to confess. I have been taking a lot of Prime Energy and putting it in my mouth and then swallowing it and that gives me a good boost for my workouts, which makes me have a good physique. The results are negative. Haters, you're gonna have to keep tyring. No performance-enhancing drugs."

A Twitter account called iBeast reshared the video dismissing the common belief that Logan Paul is using steroids. The post reiterated that the social media star wouldn't work for WWE otherwise, as they don't allow talent to perform on steroids now.

However, others in the WWE Universe joined the conversation and refused to believe that Paul wasn't using steroids. They also noted that it would be naive to think superstars aren't allowed to consume performance-enhancement drugs and used Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Batista's physique, among others, to make their point.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Logan Paul claiming to be innocent:

Logan Paul is set for a colossal title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul recently returned to SmackDown and set his sights on the United States Championship. He challenged Rey Mysterio for his gold, and the two are set to lock horns with the United States Championship on the line at Crown Jewel next month.

Paul also competed in a title match at the last Crown Jewel, where he main - evented the show. The social media star previously challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although he couldn't dethrone the champion, Paul impressed fans with his performance. This time, he will look to walk out of the premium live event with the gold.

