"Greatest thing ever," "Money match" - WWE Universe believes Bron Breakker will lose the title at Stand & Deliver 

Bron Breakker has been undefeated on the developmental brand for quite some time, as no superstar has been able to stop his reign as the NXT Champion. Fans believe former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be the one to become the new NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver.

Last year, Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship for the second time when he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes made history on the brand as he won the North American Championship on two occasions.

The two superstars started their careers in the development brand around the same time and became synonymous with the brand. Fans believe Carmelo Hayes will be the one to dethrone Breakker as the champ, which could possibly lead Breakker to leave NXT for the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions:

Alfonso @Taczi__ #wwenxt Grayson Waller Vs Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver sounds like the greatest thing ever Grayson Waller Vs Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver sounds like the greatest thing ever 😍#wwenxt

Bad News Da Chief Rocka🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪WWKND @5Deuce4Tre7 Patiently waiting for Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes. That's the money match for Takeover. Patiently waiting for Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes. That's the money match for Takeover.

mister j @brandnewdrip CARMELO HAYES VS BRON BREAKKER IS HAPPENING AT STAND AND DELIVER LFGGG #NXTVengeanceDay CARMELO HAYES VS BRON BREAKKER IS HAPPENING AT STAND AND DELIVER LFGGG #NXTVengeanceDay https://t.co/1KSlAq2ez0

Kate O @poisiontiger

I guess we will have to wait on seeing Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker

#WWENXT NXT likes to make us wait for what we want and give us something else.I guess we will have to wait on seeing Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker NXT likes to make us wait for what we want and give us something else. I guess we will have to wait on seeing Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker #WWENXT

Hayes has tried to issue a challenge to Breakker on several occasions after Vengeance Day, but the two superstars are yet to close their ongoing storylines.

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker were on the same team at WWE WarGames 2021

In 2021, Bron Breakker debuted with the company and began working on the rebooted developmental brand. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes has already made waves in the brand after winning the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Hayes went on to win the North American Championship from Hit Row's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. During their early years, a bunch of rising stars began feuding with NXT veterans after the reboot.

The team comprised Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D'Angelo against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight at WWE WarGames 2021.

The team of rising stars won the gimmick match and went on to become bigger names on the brand. Meanwhile, the NXT veterans lost and left for the main roster by 2022.

Do you want to see Breakker vs. Hayes at Stand & Deliver 2023 for the NXT Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes