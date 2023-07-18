"Gritty & Physical," "It makes sense" - WWE Universe wants classic stipulation for the possible final Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match

Brock Lesnar surprised Cody Rhodes when he returned to WWE RAW and attacked The American Nightmare before accepting his challenge for a match at SummerSlam. However, fans want the two biggest stars of the red brand in a Bull Rope match at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day without much of a challenge in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After the event, The American Nightmare once again called out Brock Lesnar for a match but this time at SummerSlam.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate returned to the show and viciously attacked Cody Rhodes in front of his mother and finally accepted his challenge. Fans want both to compete in a classic Bull Rope match at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Prosthetichead @prostheticheadd @ProWFinesse A bull rope match with Brock’s free agent status on the line so Cody can go to smack down to challenge Roman for the championship would be cool

Dusty Rhodes was once in a Bull Rope match against Randy Orton during Cody Rhodes' early days as an in-ring competition. It will be poetic for The American Nightmare to be in a similar match after over a decade against The Beast Incarnate.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have both exchanged one victory each in WWE

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar successfully slayed 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the event, The Beast Incarnate once again turned heel when he tricked The American Nightmare and attacked him in the main event of RAW after WrestleMania. The two stars began feuding on the brand for weeks, and Rhodes picked up a massive win over Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023.

After the event, The Beast Incarnate returned to the red brand and cost Rhodes a shot against the newly introduced vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The two stars had another match that Lesnar won in Saudi Arabia after he injured The American Nightmare's left hand.

Both stars have exchanged victories over each other, and a third match was recently set up between the two for the Biggest Party of The Summer. It will be interesting to see what will be the stipulation for the upcoming match.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comment section below.

