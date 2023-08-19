"Grude match," "5 star classic" - WWE Universe goes berserk over the possibility of Charlotte Flair headlining WrestleMania 40 against former rival

Charlotte Flair has been one of the faces of WWE over the past few years as she headlined multiple premium live events and broke several records in the company. Recently, fans reacted to one of her latest statements in which she spoke about headlining WrestleMania against former rival Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair was in the second last match of the night at WrestleMania 39 Night One when she defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. After losing the title, she went on a hiatus, only to return to the blue brand after a few months.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out of WWE last year when the company paid little to no attention to the women's tag team division. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Queen discussed the possibility of headlining WrestleMania against The Boss, and fans went berserk over it.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, has been making her mark as a performer in Japan. Elsewhere, Naomi is the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion after leaving WWE. It will be interesting to see if The Boss ever returns to the company in the near future.

Charlotte Flair has another WWE star in mind for a showdown at WrestleMania 40

The Queen has been part of several WrestleMania after she debuted on the main roster in 2015. However, there are a few names that Charlotte Flair would like to face, and a showdown may be in the works for WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has some experience with the main eventing the Showcase of the Immortals, in the past. Speaking to SI, The Queen revealed that she would like to face The EST at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

"Seeing Bianca handle her position as champion for so long, watching her do the interviews, the meet-and-greets, and carrying all of those responsibilities, I’m so proud of her. I know that type of pressure. She carried herself as a beautiful example of a WWE champion. And I love her competitiveness. We’re both very fiery. Whether it’s WrestleMania XL, WrestleMania 41, or WrestleMania 42, it’s going to happen," said Flair. [H/T - SI]

It will be interesting to see if The Queen gets to face The EST at the Grandest Stage of Them All in the near future.

