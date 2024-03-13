"Guess HHH ain’t the booker everyone thought he was" - Fans unhappy with top star potentially missing out on title match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Fans recently expressed their disappointment over a major WWE Superstar who might not be getting a title match at WrestleMania 40. The said performer is LA Knight, who many people expected to be the one to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

It is no secret that Knight is one of the most beloved names in all of wrestling today, with viewers clamoring to see him in high-profile feuds. Even though he had fallen short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, fans assumed he would go for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, the Stamford-based company seems to be heading in a completely different direction, as LA Knight is involved in a heated rivalry with AJ Styles. Logan Paul, on the other hand, could defend his title against Randy Orton or Kevin Owens, or both.

An X/Twitter user recently shared a post, writing that it was surprising that WWE was not keen on having LA Knight challenge Paul at WrestleMania 40. Fans thronged to the comments section of the post, with most of them agreeing that the Megastar should have been feuding with Logan Paul for the gold.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans are definitely waiting to see the Megastar receive a massive push in the Stamford-based promotion.

LA Knight is keen on winning a title in WWE this year

In an interview a few days ago, LA Knight opened up about how he wanted to take his career to the next level by winning a title in WWE this year. The 41-year-old performer explained that he had set a great foundation for himself in 2023 by forming a deep connection with fans and now wanted to aim even higher.

"I really don't have anything to hang my hat on in that regard. So, for that I'm kinda like, 'Okay, there's got to be a time now where I start.' I created one hell of a foundation in 2023. Now, it's time to go and start creating a legacy and start making those thing to hang my hat on, start building the resume to where people can say, 'All right, this guy legitimately can make a claim to being one of the best of this era if not one of the best in the whole thing,'" LA Knight said.

It looks like it is only a matter of time before a marquee match between LA Knight and AJ Styles is confirmed for WrestleMania 40.

