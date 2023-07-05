"Gunna be a crazy main event" - Fans expecting a high-octane match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place in Detroit next month, and the company may be planning a high-octane match for the premium live event. Ricochet and Logan Paul will likely be getting a spot on the match card, and the thought of seeing them compete against each other has fans excited.

Logan Paul and Ricochet had their first viral moment at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. The two leaped across the ring at each other and hit a flying clothesline in mid-air. The moment showed that they are ready to have a big feud.

The two men continued their rivalry at the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match last week. However, a Spanish Fly spot between the two WWE stars did not go as planned.

WWE’s creative team worked around it and booked a backstage brawl between the two men at Money in the Bank. It looks like the two stars are now ready to go at each other inside the ring at SummerSlam.

The thought of seeing the two high-flyers compete against each other in a singles match has fans excited. Logan Paul has proven himself to be a great worker in the ring, and many fans want to see him go up against The One and Only.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Sp1cys @elp1coso @HappyPunchPromo Summerslam match about to go crazy @HappyPunchPromo Summerslam match about to go crazy

◉ @CasualHeatFan @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON The brawl looked legit so I liked this plan better @_PWChronicle @davemeltzerWON The brawl looked legit so I liked this plan better

Femboinya~ @FemBoy_Nya @HappyPunchPromo This is the realist looking fight to come out of the WWE since 2003 @HappyPunchPromo This is the realist looking fight to come out of the WWE since 2003

Paul has had a good run in WWE that has seen him work only on premium live events. He has had some big matches that have helped him show his wrestling skills to the world.

Meanwhile, Ricochet still has a lot to achieve inside the squared circle. His fans believe that he is severely underrated and deserves a run with a top title. It will be interesting to see whether the company gives him a win at SummerSlam or not.

Logan Paul planted the seeds for his rivalry against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Ricochet have been building their rivalry for some time. Money in the Bank cemented the tensions between both men as they tried to pull off a spot that didn’t go according to plan.

Speaking about the incident on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Social Media Sensation said that Ricochet called an audible to go ahead with the spot even though he wasn’t ready for it. The two had a dangerous landing that could have injured both of them.

"I’m looking at him, I’m like, oh, this motherf*cker is still trying to send this sh*t. I’m not even ready. His feet aren’t even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip. I’m like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything but, it’s just a wild sport man. I don’t know what I’m doing."

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.



- per The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON The Ricochet/Logan Paul Spanish Fly table spot at #MITB was supposed to be the “viral moment” and lead to a match between the two.However the spot didn't go as smooth as planned, which is why WWE decided to film a backstage brawl.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/uQJevUPRou

WWE is building this rivalry pretty well, and fans could see them go head-to-head at SummerSlam. It could turn out to be one of the most memorable matches of the year.

