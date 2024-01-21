"Gunther chopped his momentum forever," "Catering and Clowning for life" - WWE Universe reacts to 4-time champion's run

Gunther's WWE run is hard to replicate as he spent more than 1300 days as champion in the promotion over the past five years. Recently, fans reacted and questioned a four-time champion's run in the company after he clashed with The Ring General.

Last year, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable suddenly rose to the top and became the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. After two attempts, Gable failed to slay The Ring General to capture his first singles title on WWE's main roster.

The wrestling world expected him to get back at the top after the loss. However, Chad Gable went back to the tag team division with Otis. Recently, fans reacted to Gable's run after he clashed with Gunther in September 2023 and believed that he wouldn't be able to win a singles title anytime soon.

Fans believe Gable's time has passed, and a new star such as Ilja Dragunov could potentially dethrone The Ring General in the near future. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does with Alpha Academy in the coming weeks.

Gunther on possibly feuding with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther had two championship reigns in the company that crossed over 550 days each. The Ring General has dominated the competition and created new records in the WWE. The only superstar that exceeds his records is The Bloodline's Roman Reigns.

In 2022, Gunther and Roman Reigns were on WWE SmackDown but had different storylines with their respective championships. Speaking to Steve Fall, The Ring General was asked about the possibility of feuding with The Tribal Chief in the promotion.

"Yeah, this or Brock [Lesnar] is the usual other mention in that question. We'll see, time will tell. [...] It would be a very interesting match. I think so, yeah, because I think what Roman is to the Universal Title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing. [...] Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into," he said. [From 06:52 to 07:40]

The two stars haven't been on the same brand since last year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see when either star drops their title and moves on to the next thing in their career.

