Gunther should be dethroned by 26-year-old star at WrestleMania 41 next year, says wrestling legend

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in the field of wrestling today, along with names like Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, who have long title reigns. It always leaves the question of who should dethrone them. In the case of The Ring General, wrestling legend Jim Cornette thinks he should hold on to the prestigious Intercontinental Championship for another year before losing it to a recently debuted 26-year-old star.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette was talking about Bron Breakker, the 26-year-old star who recently debuted on SmackDown. Breakker has been pegged as a future world champion by many, including Cornette, who thinks it would take him three years or less to reach that goal.

Cornette was pitched the idea of Bron Breakker dethroning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and he said that it was not a bad idea, but it needed to happen a year later at WrestleMania 41.

"You know, that might not be a bad idea. And it shouldn't happen real quick. Just let Gunther keep doing what Gunther's doing, and give Bron Breakker now six months, maybe a year on the main roster. Maybe by next year's WrestleMania, that would be very interesting. There's no reason to hurry anything here, but just have him keep doing what he's f*****g doing and talking like he talks. And of course, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers would rather see Will Ostrich [Ospreay], but Bron Breakker is a multi-million dollar f*****g talent and he is going to be around, barring injury, for however many years he wants to be probably until he makes much money and just says 'F*** it' and quits," Jim Cornette said. [2:11 - 2:59]

What the future has in store for The Big Bad Booty Nephew remains to be seen.

Has WWE been teasing a multi-man match for Gunther on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the clues

Gunther managed to get through his first WrestleMania in Hollywood last year, defeating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in an epic Triple Threat Match.

The Ring General has managed to keep his Intercontinental Championship intact and is on the Road to WrestleMania 40, where multiple opponents for the reigning champion have been teased. Gunther briefly came face-to-face with Sami Zayn backstage, and the former Honorary Uce has been really vocal in making his intentions of being a champion clear.

During Imperium's face-off with The Judgment Day on RAW, Dominik Mysterio stepped up and seemingly challenged The Ring General, thus adding another name to an already long list of challengers. Moreover, Chad Gable made it clear that he wanted to seek revenge against the current Intercontinental Champion following their epic trilogy of matches last year.

Some fans are speculating a Fatal Four-Way Match or a possible multi-man ladder match for The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

