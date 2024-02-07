"Gunther leaves on a stretcher," "He's about to break him in half" - WWE fans want a major match for WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstars are finding a way to appear at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. However, fans are excited about a popular superstar's future and want him to move to the red brand for a major match against Gunther at WrestleMania.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker appeared on the main roster when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The second-generation star had a stellar showcase during the gimmick match after reportedly replacing Brock Lesnar at the last moment.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Breakker was seen with Adam Pearce, and he now has the opportunity to join either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Fans reacted to the segment and want him to face Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some reactions below:

Interestingly, Bron Breakker was the last superstar to get a clean singles win over The Ring General during his run on the development brand in 2022. It will be interesting to see what Breakker does on the main roster.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on Bron Breakker's status with the main roster

Bron Breakker's dominant performance at WWE Royal Rumble made him look like a million bucks at the event. After the match, he cut a backstage promo and said the main roster felt like home to the rising star.

However, the creative head of the brand, Shawn Michaels, said that there's more in store for the rising star on WWE's development brand. Speaking on Battleground Podcast, Michaels cleared the air on his status with NXT.

"He [Bron Breakker] may feel like that's his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He's one that, I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He's an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I'm concerned, he's young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easy."

Lately, he has received two contracts from each brand and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Baron Corbin at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. It will be interesting to see where and when Breakker goes after his run with the developmental brand.

