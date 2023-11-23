Gunther to lose his Intercontinental Title at the hands of 20-time WWE champion? Fans want to see it happen!

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther has already made his name in WWE's history books with his impressive 530-plus days title run. But the wrestling world believes that it is time for The Ring General to finally drop the prestigious title to a 20-time champion.

The name in question is none other than The Miz, who has been a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time United States Champion, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion.

It's not been long since The Imperium leader and The A-Lister have been involved in a highly anticipated rivalry. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, when the 20-time champion invited Gunther on Miz TV, the latter star humiliated him and unleashed an attack with the help of Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Hence, The Miz defeated Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar on the Red brand show to become the number one contender to challenge the 36-year-old star for the IC Title at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday.

During a face-to-face confrontation between The A-Lister and The Ring General on this week's RAW, the latter star destroyed the former on the microphone. However, when the champion continued bullying the 20-time champion, he outsmarted Gunther with a low blow and gave him a Skull Crushing Finale.

Ahead of the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, the company asked fans if they believed The Miz was the right man to dethrone The Imperium leader.

The WWE Universe wasted no time and responded in a heartbeat that it was high time for the 20-time champion to win the Intercontinental Championship, as he deserved it more than anyone else.

Jey Uso plans to end Gunther's 530+ day WWE title run

The former Bloodline member recently shared that he wants to turn his focus on Intercontinental Champion.

Main Event Jey Uso, over the past few years, has held the tag team championship with his brother Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes (at Fastlane 2023). However, Main Event Jey is currently on Monday Night RAW and has opened up about a singles title run.

While speaking in an interview, the former Bloodline member revealed he won't go after Roman Reigns' gold title. Instead, he wants to go after Gunther's IC Title.

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

It remains to be seen if The Miz capitalizes over The Ring General at Survivor Series this Saturday to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Do you think The Miz can dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.