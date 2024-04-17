Gunther's first match since WrestleMania XL loss announced

Gunther had one of the greatest reigns as Intercontinental Champion until a couple of weeks ago at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General has been missing in action since then but will make his return to the ring in WWE's UK Tour.

At WrestleMania XL, The former NXT star put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion was able to get the better of the Imperium leader to finally end his reign after 666 days.

The WWE Universe has been waiting to see what would be next for the former Intercontinental Champion after his crushing defeat at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General is yet to make an appearance since his loss and the fans in the UK will see him in action in a few hours when he challenges for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match that will also see Finn Balor as a competitor.

When did Gunther win the Intercontinental Championship?

The Ring General made his main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown in April 2022. A couple of months later he challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship and beat him. He held on to the title since then until WrestleMania XL.

Gunther's 666-day reign has gone down in history as the longest Intercontinental Championship reign. As champion, he has beaten top WWE Superstars such as Jey Uso, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Bronson Reed and many more.

Sami Zayn's victory at WrestleMania XL was one of the biggest shocks of the PLE. Since his victory, Zayn has defended his title against Chad Gable on the latest episode of RAW. The night ended with Gable turning heel and attacking Zayn as he was celebrating with his family.

