Gunther, Samantha Irvin, Adam Pearce, and others react to Omos' huge announcement after WWE return

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 20, 2025 10:42 GMT
Gunther (left), Samantha Irvin (middle), Adam Pearce (right)
Gunther (left), Samantha Irvin (middle), Adam Pearce (right) [Image credits: stars' and WWE's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Gunther, Samantha Irvin, and Adam Pearce, recently took to social media to react to Omos' huge announcement. The Giant has quietly returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

While being under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, Omos had been wrestling in Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA since the start of 2025. He finally returned to the company during an NXT live event on October 9, where he defeated Lexis King.

The 7'3" Giant was in action on an NXT house show on October 10 as well, where he reigned supreme against Myles Borne. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion also faced Oba Femi on a house show on October 11, which ended in a No Contest.

also-read-trending Trending

Following his return to WWE, Omos recently took to Instagram to announce his own fragrance, IBÈRÈ, in partnership with Zaharoff. The star wrote that the fragrance was for people who aren't afraid to achieve their dreams, before highlighting that it was for everyone.

"YA BOY GOT HIS OWN FRAGRANCE!!!!!!!!! IBÈRÈ ~ The Beginning This is [a] collaboration between The Giant Connoisseur and Zaharoff. This is my piece of me that I am sharing with you all. It is for those who, on their journey called life, are bold enough to take that leap of faith to achieve their dreams. It is also for those who are still discovering who they are. In short, it's for everyone!" wrote Omos.
Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Gunther, Samantha Irvin, Natalya, Jinder Mahal, Mike Rome, MVP, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shawn Bennett, Lacey Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Top Dolla, and more, reacted with a like on Omos' Instagram post. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce, Titus O'Neil, and Alicia Taylor left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Omos' Instagram]

Former WWE star Odyssey Jones talked about Omos' booking

During an edition of the Generation of Wrestling podcast in August 2025, Odyssey Jones said that he believed Omos had an extremely likable personality and the Triple H-led creative team should let him shine instead of booking him like a "King Kong."

"He has such a great personality. He’s built as a monster because he's a large black man. And unfortunately, in this world, large black man or King Kong. I don't know why. (...) I get that he's large, but he has so much personality. If you let him get it out, and if you don't put him in that box and you allow him to kind of be himself, I think he'll grow to that as time goes," Jones said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Omos' WWE future.

Aashrit Satija

