Gunther spotted yelling at popular WWE star in the background on RAW

Gunther was furious at how things played out on Monday Night RAW this week. While he wasn't actively involved, he was seen berating a popular superstar in a segment backstage.

This week on RAW, Gunther went to Adam Pearce to discuss ideas about what lies next for him and the Intercontinental Championship. As for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, they faced DIY in a score-settling two-out-of-three fall match. The latter duo won that match.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were in a backstage segment warning Damian Priest about how good The Creed Brothers are. In the background, Gunther was seen shouting at Ludwig Kaiser.

As you probably know, Kaiser has not been on the Ring General's good side lately. The Intercontinental Champion seemingly teased making Giovanni Vinci his #2 man in Imperium, causing a change in the pecking order.

Regardless, Vinci and Kaiser put in an incredible effort in a 1-2 defeat to DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

We're not sure what the endgame is for Ludwig Kaiser, as he has been on the Ring General's wrong side for a while now. Whether he will get kicked out or not is yet to be seen.