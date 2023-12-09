"Gunther won't survive another match," "Get ready to lose" - 26-year-old star to finally dethrone The Ring General, according to WWE Universe

Gunther's legendary reign as WWE's Intercontinental Champion is unmatched compared to its counterpart championship on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, fans began to believe that a 5-time champion can finally dethrone The Ring General upon discovering a new report regarding his status.

According to a new report, Tyler Bate could be joining WWE's main roster in no time. The Big Strong Boi has an impressive resume with the promotion. He spent nearly seven years on the developmental brand where he became the inaugural and final NXT UK Champion, NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Champion, and also held the Heritage Cup.

Meanwhile, several fans have pitched for management to send Bate to Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe wants to see a rematch between Big Strong Boi and The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship instead of a tag team run with Butch on Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans also pointed out that Bate came very close to beating Gunther (FKA Walter) when the two faced each other for over forty minutes for the NXT UK Championship in the main event of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. It will be interesting to see what the management does with Bate on the main roster.

Former WWE Universal Champion praised Gunther's current work with the Intercontinental Championship

Earlier this year, Gunther continued his legendary reign as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown when he collided with Braun Strowman for the first time in his career. The Monster Among Men challenged The Ring General to a title match on the blue brand.

Both stars gave their best but Gunther was able to leave the show as the champion. Braun Strowman has been absent for a while as he had neck surgery and received time off. Speaking to News 19, Strowman spoke highly of the current Intercontinental Champion and his work. Check it out:

"What he’s done with the Intercontinental Championship. He has completely elevated [the title], higher than it’s ever been elevated before. In my opinion, he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion that WWE has ever had, and he’s brought prestige to that title. So the person that’s able to take that away from him, that would speak volumes."

Gunther has been dominating the red brand the same way he did on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when Braun Strowman returns to in-ring competition.

Do you think Tyler Bate can become the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.