"Gunther won't walk out on his feet"- Three-time WWE Champion to finally end The Ring General's historic title run, according to fans

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for the majority of his time on the WWE main roster, begging the question of who can stop him. While many have come fairly close to dethroning The Ring General, none have succeeded so far.

However, fans believe that ultimately, Sheamus will be the one to end the Austrian star's historic title reign. Sheamus has been absent from TV programming since his match against Edge in August earlier this year. It was later revealed that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. While he was expected to return last Friday, the plans were seemingly nixed.

The Celtic Warrior was hellbent on taking the Intercontinental Championship off Gunther last year and even came close during their last encounter. However, The Ring General was able to retain the title in the end. Nonetheless, many fans believe that in the end, it will be the three-time WWE Champion who will finally dethrone the Imperium leader and become a Grand Slam Champion.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Legend believes Gunther could main event Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther is one of the most fearsome wrestlers on the WWE roster. It did not take long for The Ring General to capture the Intercontinental Title upon his move to the main roster. He has held on to it ever since, constantly delivering amazing matches.

Many have been wanting to see the Austrian star go up against Brock Lesnar since the confrontation between the two at Royal Rumble 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the potential match between the two deserves to main event WrestleMania.

"Brock-Gunther on another note, that's a man's man's matchup right there. Anybody that love this business and love wrestling, they should wanna see that matchup right there. That one right there is a main event anywhere in the world. Whether it's gonna be the main event [at WrestleMania], it's gotta be close to the main event on night, maybe night one main event," he said

Booker T continued:

Look, this is a big match. Gunther and Brock, that's like two heavyweight boxers, bro. You cannot undermine that match thinking that it's not gonna be the biggest thing on the card and it's gonna be the biggest thing people wanna see. It's not gonna be like any match on the card. It's not gonna be no playing, no jumping, no diving, it's gonna be 'Oh my God!' I can only imagine how that thing is gonna turn out."

Expand Tweet

Gunther has no shortage of challengers right now. He was confronted by The Miz on RAW this week who demanded another title shot. However, The Ring General added a stipulation that if he retains, The A-Lister can never challenge for the IC Title as long as he is the champion.