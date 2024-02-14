"Gunther won't walk out on two legs this time"- Fans ready to see 37-year-old go after the WWE IC Champion once again

Gunther has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion for over 600 days, during which he has defended his title against a plethora of top names. The star who possibly came closest to dethroning The Ring General was Chad Gable and fans can't keep calm after The Alpha Academy member stated his desire to go after the former once again.

Chad Gable and Gunther had a series of matches on RAW last year as the former was chasing the first singles title of his WWE career. While Gable even managed to defeat the Imperium leader on one occasion, the victory came via countout and thus the title did not change hands. The Austrian star was able to secure victory in the rematch that followed and even humiliated Gable in front of his family.

While the two have met in a few matches on the live circuit since then, they have been kept apart from each other on TV programming. Chad Gable, however, recently stated his desire to finish his story and clinch the title from Gunther.

Fans on Twitter/X are also excited to see the duo possibly rekindle their rivalry, with many rooting for Gable to finally win the Intercontinental Championship.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Chad Gable says he didn't get closure in his feud with Gunther in WWE

Gunther and Chad Gable put on some of the best trilogy of matches in recent times in WWE as the duo took each other to their limits. While The Ring General was able to walk out with his title at the end, he suffered his first singles loss on the main roster at the hands of The Alpha Academy member.

The Imperium leader has defended his title against multiple more stars since then. However, Gable believes that his story with the Austrian star is still unfinished.

"For those that didn't see, I went through a period through the late Summer and early Fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He's on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way, I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Ring General is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on WWE RAW next week. He also competed in a six-man tag team match on the red brand this past Monday where Imperium suffered a loss against Jey and The New Day.

