"Gunther will be out for a year"- WWE Universe erupts over the Ring General potentially facing 36-year-old star in a dream match

Gunther has arguably been the best champion in WWE for many months, and the Intercontinental Champion looks unstoppable heading into Wrestlemania season. The Ring General has put on some amazing matches during this time, and fans want to see him stand across the ring from Kazuchika Okada in case Triple H and Co. manage to sign the 36-year-old star.

Okada is one of the greatest Japanese stars of all time. The megastar has been a prominent member of NJPW for over a decade. He has won the NJPW World Title on seven occasions in addition to multiple other championships. While many believed Okada to be an NJPW-lifer, the promotion recently announced that the megastar won't not be renewing his contract at the end of this month and will be leaving.

The Rainmaker is expected to sign with either of the two North American promotions. While his destination is still unknown, fans have already started fantasy booking the former NJPW World Champion. Many are excited to see him possibly stand across the ring from Gunther, as both stars are known for their technical and hard-hitting wrestling styles.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE will eventually turn Gunther face, veteran says

Gunther has been unstoppable since making his WWE main roster debut. The Ring General did not take long to capture the Intercontinental Championship upon moving up and has held on to the title ever since.

While the Imperium leader is flourishing as a heel right now, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE will eventually turn the Intercontinental Champion babyface.

"I mean, respectfully, have you seen him in interviews outside of WWE? He's getting better at it but let's throw me and you in the middle of Mexico and like, 'Okay, go speak Spanish. Go.' 'What?! What?!'" Morgan said.

He added:

"I think it's coming. I think it will come when eventually he becomes face because how do you not respect this dude? How do you not appreciate how good he is? They'll eventually make him face because of that I think. I think that's when you'll see it."

Expand Tweet

Gunther will be entering this year's Royal Rumble, where he will be looking to go all the way this time after falling just short last year. The Ring General survived over an hour in the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 and was the last person to be eliminated.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.