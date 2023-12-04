Hall of Famer comments on what "a lot of people were upset about" regarding CM Punk's return to WWE (Exclusive)

While CM Punk's return to WWE garnered a massive reaction from fans, it also rubbed off a few the wrong way. NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter has commented on the issue, sharing his own take.

The Second City Saint's return was quite a shock to many, especially after Randy Orton made his comeback as well. With fans already high on emotions after the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames, Punk was percieved by some as a stealer of the spotlight from The Viper.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, legendary journalist Bill Apter stated:

"I gotta tell you something, and I never thought I was gonna say this... But I think he blew away the pop CM Punk got on Monday night. I think Randy Orton's ovation on Monday Night RAW was actually bigger than the one CM Punk got. Punk got the biggest pop at Survivor Series. A lot of people thought that it took away from the main event, and a lot of people were upset about that, but it's great to have Randy Orton back again." [1:21 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has also commented on CM Punk and Randy Orton's return

Both Punk and Randy have become the talk of the town in the last few days, taking over the active scene. Vince Russo believes that this has proved a point beyond doubt.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran explained that fans were very clear on who they wanted to see more.

"I speak as a casual fan. These are the wrestlers we want to see. These are wrestlers, these are main eventers. Now it's as clear as day after one freak**g show bro," Vince Russo said. [5:43 - 5:58]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for both the wrestling legends in WWE.

