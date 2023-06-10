Hall of Famer details how Cody Rhodes should be booked to win the World Title [Exclusive]

A Hall of Famer recently went into detail about how Cody Rhodes should be booked to win the World Title.

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned from injury, he was touted as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However that didn't happen as fans expected and now, Bill Apter has stated how he feels Cody will be booked to win the World Title.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter discussed Rhodes' future booking with Teddy Long and Mac Davis.

“Cody [Rhodes] I think, in my opinion, I think he’s got to get past Brock [Lesnar] at least one more time at SummerSlam. But I think Cody may be taking the Money in the Bank and then he can go after any championship he wants to,” said Bill Apter. [1:55 - 2:12]

Mac Davis then suggested that Cody, Seth Rollins, and Brock can have a three-way match. To this, Apter replied:

“Yeah, that would be very interesting but I think Cody as much as he’s so terrific now but I think he will be dwarfed between the two of them. I don’t mean by size, I just mean the two of them are so they’re so rough shot. They’re used to being heels.” [2:15 - 2:30]

You can check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes might face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a brutal match

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Brock Lesnar has been nothing short of brutal. Ever since Lesnar, attacked Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 39, the two men have been at each other's throats.

Currently, the score remains 1-1 which means that a third match might take place soon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that match could be a bullrope match and it could take place at SummerSlam.

''Lesnar vs. Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match.''

Cody seems unlikely given his current feud against Brock Lesnar. However, it would be a great way to get him back into the world title picture.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes