Hall of Famer to return to WWE and face Rhea Ripley in her first singles match in 16 years? Fans certainly want so

Rhea Ripley has been one of the top female stars in WWE over the past year and a half. Presented as an unstoppable force, not many wish to stand across the ring from The Eradicator. However, Torrie Wilson recently expressed her desire to face The Judgment Day star, and fans are more than happy to see the two possibly lock horns inside the squared circle.

Torrie Wilson was a prominent member of WWE's women's division between 2001 and 2008. However, she hung up her boots after being released from the company in May 2008. Wilson's last singles match came back in November 2007. She made a few sporadic appearances in the following years, with the most recent one coming at Royal Rumble 2021.

The Hall of Famer recently revealed that she was "obsessed with Rhea Ripley" and wouldn't mind a showdown against her even though she was sure the latter would "kill" her. Wilson's comments garnered a positive response from fans as many took to social media to express their desire to see the two go one-on-one in what could be the veteran's first singles bout in nearly 16 years.

Rhea Ripley responded to WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Rhea Ripley was quick to acknowledge Torrie Wilson's appreciation. The Judgment Day member noted that she did not want to upset Dominik Mysterio and would let the Hall of Famer live.

The Eradicator currently has no shortage of challengers in the company. She is slated to defend her Women's World Championship against four other women in a fatal five-way match at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler will be her opponents at Crown Jewel 2023.

Ripley has been ruthless in her title reign so far and has easily overpowered most of her opponents. However, with multiple women involved in her next title defense, she could lose the gold without even being pinned or submitted.

The Judgment Day member recently crossed 200 days as women's champion. She has defeated the likes of Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez in this dominant run. She also secured the first place in the PWI Women's 250 list for 2023.

