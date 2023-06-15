Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's latest Twitter post received a bunch of interesting responses from fans.

The 32-year-old was released from her WWE contract last year shortly after she lost the NXT Women's title to Roxanne Perez. Rose's release was highly controversial, and many fans bashed the company for letting her go.

Mandy Rose hasn't stepped foot in the ring since her WWE exit. She was recently spotted sweeping the floor and helping with other chores at her father's deli in a new video she shared on Twitter.

The video quickly garnered a variety of reactions from fans. Many praised her for putting in the work, while a few believed she had fallen on hard times.

Check out the clip as well as some of the reactions below:

“For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”. 🙏🏻❤️

Mandy @mandysacs 🏻 “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”. “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”. 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/pN5JBipV81

Nikkita Lyons @NikkitaLyons101 twitter.com/mandysacs/stat… Mandy @mandysacs 🏻 “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”. “For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”. 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/pN5JBipV81 The downfall neeeds to be studied The downfall neeeds to be studied 💀 twitter.com/mandysacs/stat…

MONÉ 💸 (fan acc) @TheMercedesMone went from sweeping the competition in nxt to sweeping the kitchen, she should’ve deleted that onlyfans went from sweeping the competition in nxt to sweeping the kitchen, she should’ve deleted that onlyfans

Mandy Rose did the best work of her WWE run during her final months with the company

Mandy Rose's had a seven-year run with WWE from 2015 to 2022. She made her main roster debut in late 2017 as a member of Paige's faction, Absolution, which also included Sonya Deville.

Rose and Deville remained together until 2020, when Deville and Dolph Ziggler conspired against Rose and Otis. The heelish duo made sure Rose didn't end up with Otis, and Mandy cut ties with Deville when she learned what was happening.

In 2021-22, Mandy Rose was a mainstay on WWE NXT and led her faction named Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. During this run, she won the NXT Women's title and held the belt for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT.

WWE wasn't happy with Rose's subscription-based account on FanTime, which led to her release. Mandy seemed hurt over WWE letting her go due to the FanTime issue.

Here's what she told New York Post shortly after her WWE release:

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities. It’s like, why can’t I do both? At the end of the day, I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.” [H/T New York Post]

The deli operated by Rose's father was once featured in a WWE clip shared on its social media handles. You can check it out HERE.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE? Share in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes