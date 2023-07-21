"Has WWE had any good storylines outside of The Bloodline?" - Fans question record-breaking champion's reign

Wrestling fans have argued online about WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's record-breaking title run. The 35-year-old star has been questioned for having suitable matches throughout his reign but not compelling storylines.

The Ring General has dominated the company's division and has put many WWE Superstars in their place to defend his title. Along with his record-breaking run, it seems that Gunther may even surpass The Honky Tonk Man's legendary reign of 454 days.

It's been over a year since the Austrian star came to the main roster and rose to prominence after defeating Ricochet to grab the IC title. Superstars such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and others have been involved in incredible bouts with Gunther but failed to dethrone the champion.

While that is understandable from an in-ring perspective, the Twitterverse is unconvinced with the storylines that The Ring General has been part of during his title reign.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan questioned whether World Wrestling Entertainment has any good storylines in the modern era besides The Bloodline.

This fan believes The Bloodline's storyline stays on the top.

Another fan asserted that when The Bloodline is in the picture, any other storyline will fall short.

However, Sheamus' quest for the title has been pointed out by many wrestling fans.

Some wrestling fans believe Sheamus' storyline with Gunther had an impact.

This fan thinks The Celtic Warrior's quest should have ended differently

A WWE fan also feels the same about Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run. They believe that The Visionary has put his title on the line again and again, but it does not cater to great storylines.

Seth Rollins' title reign has also been questioned.

Gunther called out Drew McIntyre for the upcoming WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Matt Riddle once again went into action with The Ring General after his Money in the Bank title quest.

However, the former United States Champion was taken out by Gunther, who continues to prove his dominance as the Intercontinental Champion.

Following the bout, the Austrian star picked up a microphone, stood tall on the announcer's desk, and called out Drew McIntyre for his recent attack at Money in the Bank upon his return.

WWE later confirmed that McIntyre would be on next week's red brand to meet Gunther face-to-face, setting up a potential title bout at SummerSlam.

Check out the tweet by the Stamford-based company here.

The Ring General also claimed that he is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, given his accomplishment of crossing 400 days as champion.

Do you think Gunther's IC title reign had compelling storylines? Sound off in the comments section below.