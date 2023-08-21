"HATE IT!" - WWE fans loathed one of Roman Reigns' matches and have not forgotten it

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been the world champion for over 1000 days now. Despite his astonishing reign, The Tribal Chief has not always received rave reviews from fans. For example, the ending to his WrestleMania 39 bout against Cody Rhodes is still being loathed by fans, despite it taking place four months ago.

The Bloodline dominated the landscape of WWE over the past few years and have ensured that Roman Reigns retain his world title at all costs. However, it seemed at WrestleMania 39 that the group's reign of terror would finally come to an end, especially after Jimmy and Jey lost their tag team titles.

Fans were left bewildered when Cody Rhodes failed to emerge victorious at the show, despite having a ton of momentum heading into the main event bout against Reigns. Solo Sikoa attacked Rhodes in the closing stages of the match, helping The Tribal Chief secure the win.

A Twitter user recently shared a clip of the ending to this encounter. Fans aired their frustration once again at the finish, showcasing that they have been harboring four months of anger.

Check out some of the best reactions:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals that he hasn't watched back his match against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he had not watched back his bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Rhodes was asked if he had watched the aforementioned match. He said that he didn't have to watch it back as it was perfect.

"You don't really need to. It was magic. Yeah, And it's the same when guys come back. How was it? How was it? Usually, if it was for me, I describe everything in baseball terms. That was a double. That was a triple. But when it's a home run like we don't need, there's no conversation. We need to have like that was a home run. "

He also revealed that he didn't rewatch it as he couldn't see the faces of his family members, who were going through emotional turmoil.

"That's a that's how I look at everything. And for Mania, I didn't want to watch it back, not because of how it ended, but also because my family was in the front row and I don't know if I can take looking at their faces. They were filming them as much as they were filming me. I don't know if I want to see my mom go through that, especially with how excited she was to be there. " [H/T CLUTCHPOINTS]

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns, meanwhile, has been dealing with the implosion of The Bloodline and has seen Jimmy and Jey Uso leave his side.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have won the match against Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

