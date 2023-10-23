"Have him be the one to dethrone Reigns" - Fans can’t wait as WWE return of former world champion hinted

WWE has a great roster of established stars, but it can get further bolstered by the return of a former world champion. Another hint dropped this week of the impending return of Randy Orton. Fans were excited at the suggestion that he will be making his return from injury after a year and a half.

Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown due to a major back injury. The 14-time world champion has been rehabilitating his injury and enjoying his time off before making a comeback to the company.

Rumors have been circulating in recent weeks that The Viper’s return from injury is not far away, and this week, fans were given a hint that the return is not far.

Rev Theory is the band responsible for Randy Orton’s iconic “Voices” theme that we have associated with The Viper for years. The band sent the wrestling rumor mills buzzing with a tweet. They posted a graphic with the words “Orton Voices” scrawled across it.

The news of the tweet has convinced fans that Orton's return is finally happening, and they couldn’t be more excited. Fans on Twitter speculated when and where he might make his return, with some even suggesting he could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns after his return.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Fans reacting to a return being hinted

Reason for delay in Randy Orton’s WWE return

There have been multiple reports that Randy Orton is healthy and ready to go, but we still haven’t heard anything official from the company or the star himself about his return.

According to a report by BWE, The Legend Killer’s return to the company has been delayed as the Stamford-based promotion is being cautious with one of their major stars.

Expand Tweet

While it’s understandable why the company will be careful about the 20-year veteran’s health, he is expected to make his comeback soon, with Survivor Series being a likely option.

Regardless of when the comeback happens, one thing that is guaranteed is that Randy will be treated by a thunderous ovation on his return.

Are you excited about Randy's return to WWE? Do you want to see him go after Roman Reigns on his return? Let us know in the comments below.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here