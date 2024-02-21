"HBK preparing the contracts as we speak" - Fans urge Shawn Michaels to make big signings to WWE following viral video

A clip of two gymnasts attempting a Spanish Fly has been going viral on social media, resulting in many fans urging Shawn Michaels to sign them to WWE NXT.

HBK has been instrumental in getting rookie performers to the Stamford-based promotion and turning them into professional wrestlers. Clips of many inexperienced yet talented NXT stars on social media grab the attention of wrestling fans and the general public. For instance, the clip of Jaida Parker performing in NXT recently went viral on social media platforms.

A video of two gymnasts attempting to perform a Spanish Fly is grabbing eyeballs. The two performers could be seen in the clip reading a request made by an unnamed "WWE professional" to try their hand at the aforementioned wrestling move. The two then attempted the maneuver.

Expand Tweet

The video has been garnering several responses on social media, with many fans even hilariously mentioning how Shawn Michaels could be the unnamed "WWE professional." Others wrote that HBK should sign the two performers to NXT.

Check out the viral clip and its reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker praises Shawn Michaels' work in WWE.

One of HBK's greatest rivals, The Undertaker, recently lavished praise on his work in NXT on the recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast.

The Deadman pointed out how Shawn Michaels was doing a "freaking cool job" and lauded him and Matt Bloom for their dedication to honing the stars of tomorrow.

"What a freaking super job that he's (Shawn Michaels) doing down there. Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket. I mean we all did... If you're a top guy or a top babyface or even a heel things don't go right... He's so chill down there. And Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they're so nurturing. It's crazy, it's so well done," said The Undertaker.

Expand Tweet

Considering Michaels has been doing an incredible job running NXT over the past few years, it's safe to say he will remain in the chair for a long time.

Moreover, with the kind of mind he has for the business, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him grabbing creative power in WWE's main roster down the line.

Who's your favorite performer down in NXT today? Which big free agent should The Heartbreak Kid sign next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE