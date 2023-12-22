"He is 100% dethroning Roman Reigns"- Two stars Triple H secretly re-hired set to join forces with major WWE name, according to fans

Backed by The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been going strong in WWE for over three years. The group's numbers advantage has often come into play during The Tribal Chief's matches, and therefore, not many have been able to measure up to him. However, fans believe that another faction is about to form on SmackDown, which could spell doom for The Head of the Table.

It was reported a while back that Triple H had secretly re-signed The Authors of Pain. However, fans are yet to see the two powerhouses appear on WWE programming. Fightful Select recently provided an update on the situation, noting that Akam and Rezar are set to make their on-screen return along with their former manager, Paul Ellering. The trio will reportedly be joining the SmackDown brand sooner rather than later.

The news comes a few days after Karrion Kross seemingly teased the return of Ellering in his vignette on SmackDown. With the returning stars also set to join the blue brand, many believe they will be aligning with The Doomwalker and Scarlett Bordeaux. A few fans also stated their desire to see Kross go after Roman Reigns now that he is likely to have a backup of his own to counter The Bloodline.

Karrion Kross has unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross was one of the first names to be brought back by Triple H after he took control of the WWE creative team.

The Doomwalker returned with a storm as he took out Drew McIntyre on his first night back. Scarlett Bordeaux also placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline, hinting that they will soon come after the heel faction. However, that was the only interaction between the two sides as both Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross went their separate ways.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with multiple names as Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles have their sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Karrion Kross, meanwhile, has been hinting at a change over the last few weeks through cryptic vignettes. However, the 38-year-old has not had much success inside the squared circle and recently lost a singles match to Bobby Lashley.

The Doomwalker also recently hinted at going after The Tribal Chief as he was seen stalking The Bloodline from the shadows as the heel faction made their entrance. With all these names gunning for The Head of the Table, it seems like walls are closing in on his historic title reign.