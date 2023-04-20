"He acknowledges your body" - WWE Universe reacts to Trish Stratus's incredible message to Roman Reigns on Twitter

Trish Stratus recently took to social media to send a message to Roman Reigns. The WWE legend reacted to an old photo of The Tribal Chief, where he is seen next to a cutout of Stratus.

The WWE Universe has now reacted to the Hall of Famer's message to Reigns on social media. A large portion of fans suggested that she should join forces with The Bloodline.

One Twitter user even claimed that the former Women's Champion is the "Tribal Queen." However, one fan pointed out that Reigns only acknowledges Stratus's body and not her work.

Disco Inferno believes that Randy Orton could be the one to end Roman Reigns' title reign

Disco Inferno believes that Cody Rhodes might not be the one to end Roman Reigns' title reign.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno claimed he wanted to see how hot Randy Orton's momentum is when he returns to action. He believes that The Viper would get a massive pop if he ended Reigns' title reign.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody... I mean, everybody's just assuming that Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman. I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back. Because Randy Orton is a guy that could beat Roman and get a huge pop, I think."

Rhodes came agonizingly close to beating The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, interference from The Bloodline led to The American Nightmare suffering a major loss in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

Reigns, meanwhile, will soon complete 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. It remains to be seen who his next title challenger will be.

