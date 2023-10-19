"He should be back in WWE," "Doesn't really do much for me" - Fans split as a massive 35-year-old star confirms possible return

As WWE approaches another Crown Jewel PLE, there is unsurprisingly talk about the big-name returns. Boxer Tyson Fury's recent comments have left the door open for a future return; however, the fanbase seems to be divided on this one!

In the boxing world, Tyson Fury is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and is on course to face Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia later this month. Fury is a globally renowned athlete who has also previously appeared multiple times for the WWE, having first showed up for the company on SmackDown in 2019. The Gypsy King wrestled his first and only wrestling match in a winning effort against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in the same year.

Fury, most recently, was at Clash at the Castle 2023, where he shared an epic moment with Drew McIntyre after the Scottish Warrior's match against Roman Reigns.

Tyson Fury is a big name in combat sports that WWE will always love to have on its programming, and even the 35-year-old seems open to doing business with the company.

Fans were asked to rate their interest levels from 1 to 1 for a possible Tyson Fury return, and there were many who didn't wish to see him back.

Many fans are seemingly against Tyson Fury being back.

While a section of the WWE Universe is not too hyped about seeing Fury in pro wrestling again, many others felt there was money on the table in a feud against Logan Paul.

Could Fury vs. Logan be a huge feud in wrestling?

What did Tyson Fury have to say about working with WWE again?

He might not have experience as a professional wrestler, but Tyson Fury indeed does have the screen presence to be on TV!

The WBC heavyweight champion is one of boxing's biggest stars and has cemented his legacy as an all-time great, having been at the top of the sport for many years.

During a recent chat with Sports Illustrated ahead of his showdown with Ngannou, Tyson Fury looked back at his pro wrestling stints fondly and admitted there "was still a lot of opportunity" left.

Fury is currently focused on his commitments in boxing but isn't ruling out a return to the squared circle.

"I've been doing this [boxing] for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won't last forever. And it's true; I've had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there. "It's an amazing experience there. At the moment, I'm very busy with boxing. I'm still active and on top of my chosen profession, so this is where my focus will be. After that, we'll see."

Would you like to see Tyson Fury return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

