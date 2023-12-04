"He should be blacklisted," "What a weirdo" - Wrestling world left furious as fan attempts to attack 33-year-old WWE star at recent event

It was an eventful night at WWE's recent Live event in Newark, New Jersey. A major talking point coming out of the show was Grayson Waller almost being attacked by a fan.

The Aussie Icon and Austin Theory cut a promo for the live crowd before they took on Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes in a tag team match. The duo ultimately came out on top, but as they exited the arena, a fan jumped the barricade and attempted to get in Waller's face.

Security quickly acted as they locked the fan in a hold, allowing them to maneuver him back over the barricade and out of the arena. The 33-year-old and Theory seemed unfazed by it, but the WWE Universe has shared their thoughts on the incident. Many believe that the fan in question should be banned from all future events.

You can view a clip of the incident in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Heels often receive such adverse reactions from the audience, but WWE has a strict rule about fans approaching any of its talents. The spectator in question might not be able to attend any events offered by the company after he attempted to confront a prominent star.

You can check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Some fans went as far as to claim that the spectator was clearly a "Swiftie" since Grayson Waller has seemingly been feuding with Taylor Swift fans in recent months.

WWE stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were able to walk away from the incident safely

Fan attacks have happened in the past, with the most recent one being when Seth Rollins was taken down by a spectator on the ramp during an episode of RAW.

Rollins was assaulted as part of the incident. However, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were able to avoid any mishaps and allow the security team to deal with the fan.

Do you think there should be more security in place to protect stars? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.