"He is blessed" - 3 women refused to hook up with ex-WWE champion due to his package's size, reveals former superstar

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently shared an NSFW story about Shelton Benjamin.

The Gold Standard joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. About a year later, Maven also signed with WWE after winning the first season of Tough Enough. The two superstars shared the locker room for a few years before Maven was released from his contract in 2005.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, Maven recalled Benjamin telling him that three women refused to hook up with him because of the size of his private parts.

"I remember me and [Randy] Orton, we were talking to him one night and like after we were getting ready to get in the shower and we were just looking at him we were like, 'Goodness gracious Shelton!' Like, 'Come on!' And I asked him, I said, as a joke, 'Shelton, has there ever been a girl that would not hook up with you because of that thing?' Thinking it was a joke. And he went, 'Yeah, three.' I was like, 'I was kidding!' Not thinking he was gonna say yes. But yeah, he took it in stride. [Yeah, he's definitely blessed] He is blessed. And Shelton, you're welcome," he said. [From 01:27:08 to 01:27:55]

Shelton Benjamin was recently released from WWE

Shelton Benjamin's first stint lasted nearly a decade before he was let go in 2010. After seven years of absence, the 48-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company in 2017. His second run lasted for six years. Nevertheless, he was released last September.

After his release, the former United States Champion took to Twitter to thank his former colleagues, the company's staff, and the fans.

"I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter," he wrote.

