"He is boring" - Dutch Mantell gets brutally honest about WWE SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Another SmackDown episode is out of the way on the Road to WrestleMania, and while reacting to the show, Dutch Mantell admitted that he found Pete Dunne boring despite the change in booking for the WWE star.

The team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, known as the New Catch Republic, beat Pretty Deadly on this week's SmackDown and moved closer to a spot in the six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania.

Pete Dunne's days as Butch are well and truly behind him, but his character isn't getting the desired reactions, at least not from Dutch Mantell.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager claimed that both Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were boring. Mantell further explained why Dunne's sudden change in fortunes seemed rather odd:

"I'm about full of Pete Dunne. He is boring. The other guy is boring. But that's what you get sometimes; you just go through it. I like some of the stuff Pete Dunne does now; he went from getting the sh** kicked out of him every week, and now he is a tough son of a bit*h on TV." [31:50 onwards]

While several fans have followed Pete Dunne since he was NXT UK's top name, Dutch Mantell said he wasn't familiar with the 30-year-old star's former gimmick before he was given the Butch moniker on the main roster.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate would be hoping to have a strong 2024, and New Catch Republic's win on SmackDown indicates WWE's faith in the duo.

