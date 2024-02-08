"He could not be more boring," "His WHC run will be GENERATIONAL" - Fans react to 36-year-old's WWE run

It's no secret that WWE's roster today is arguably the strongest in its history, with several performers who can be the face of the company at any point of time. One of them is Gunther, who's been the Intercontinental Champion for more than 600 days.

The Ring General has been on a tear over the last couple of years. Not only is he one of the best in-ring workers in the business, but his character work has also improved considerably. The Imperium leader's promo on this week's episode of WWE RAW was another example of his growth as a main event talent in the company.

His back-and-forth with Jey Uso on the Monday night show was a memorable one and created tremendous anticipation for their clash whenever it materializes. A Twitter/X user recently wrote how Gunther's improvement on the mic had now made him one of the most complete performers on the entire roster.

As expected, fans thronged to the comments section with their reactions. Most users lavished praise on the Intercontinental Champion, saying he was ready to win the world title. However, there were also a few fans who believed he still had a long way to go in terms of character work before he was pushed to the moon.

Dutch Mantell would have loved to see Gunther take on Brock Lesnar in WWE.

On the recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran commented on how he would have loved to see a clash of behemoths between Gunther and Brock Lesnar. However, Mantell also acknowledged the fact that the match might never come to fruition in the wake of recent allegations that has seemingly put Brock Lesnar out of any creative plans for the foreseeable future.

"I would be interested in seeing Gunther and Brock Lesnar. But see, Brock Lesnar's future now, is it's according to how this episode with Vince and Ms. Grant plays out, if he'll ever be back. See, wrestling fans, they're kinda forgiving a lot of times, but sometimes, they're not," said Mantell.

Lesnar was expected to take on Gunther at WrestleMania 40 before the allegations surfaced, and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

Who do you think should eventually be the one to end Gunther's IC Title reign? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

