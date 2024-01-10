"He should bring that look back" - WWE fans react to one-year anniversary of iconic Dominik Mysterio moment

WWE fans have reacted to the first anniversary of an iconic moment in Dominik Mysterio's career.

The 26-year-old began his career on the main roster as a fan favorite and captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

However, Dirty Dom has since turned to the dark side and has aligned himself with The Judgment Day. The heel group has taken Mysterio to another level of stardom, and the former NXT North American Champion still cannot say a word without the entire crowd booing him.

One year ago today, Dominik Mysterio became a free man. He was released from prison after ruining his family's Christmas by showing up at his grandparents' house with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. A fight broke out and resulted in Mysterio being apprehended. USA Network took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of Dom's release from prison.

"1 year ago, @DomMysterio35 returned to @WWE after his brief stint in prison. Love him or hate him, it's been a great year for Dirty Dom! #WWERaw," wrote USA Network.

Fans took to X/Twitter to react to the one-year anniversary of the iconic moment in Mysterio's career. Most fans enjoyed USA Network's post and noted that Dominik has never been the same since his time behind bars. Some fans also suggested that Dirty Dom bring his prison look back to WWE television in 2024.

Dominik Mysterio reveals why he does not wear a mask in WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently shared why he does not wear a mask as a WWE Superstar.

Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom recently sat down with The West Sport for an interview. During the conversation, Dominik Mysterio noted that he was too good-looking to wear a mask and claimed that most Luchadors wear them because they are hideous.

"A lot of Luchadors wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchadore in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all," said Dom.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The bizarre on-screen relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has captivated the WWE Universe. The Eradicator has shared her favorite thing about her stablemate and noted that they have come a long way in their careers together.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Dominik Mysterio at Royal Rumble 2024.

