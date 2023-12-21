"He came in with a birthday candle" - Wrestling veteran details why CM Punk's return promo missed the mark

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about CM Punk's first promo on WWE RAW after his return to the company.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series:WarGames after almost a decade away from the company. Since his return, Punk heard offers from Nick Aldis, Shawn Michaels, and Adam Pearce before signing up as an exclusive member of Monday Night RAW.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran mentioned that WWE should have had CM Punk drop a pipebomb during his return promo. Konnan felt like the return promo missed its mark, and didn't live up to the fans' expectations.

"Bro, at the end of the day, he should've come in with a pipebomb. He came in with like a birthday candle. Like, he should have come in guns a-blazing," said Konnan. [From 2:36 - 2:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Disco Inferno wants to see CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

During the same conversation, former WCW wrestling star Disco Inferno mentioned that he would like WWE to get a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin out of the way.

He felt that Austin was getting older and this was a great opportunity for WWE to cash in on the dream match at WrestleMania 40.

"I think they should do Punk vs. Austin because of Austin's age. He's not getting younger, he's gonna be a year older next WrestleMania. I think they should go there," Inferno said.

Expand Tweet

Austin's last match was at WrestleMania 38 where he competed against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. The Texas Rattlesnake ended up winning the encounter and closed out Night 1 of that year's Mania.

Do you think we will see this dream match in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article please credit Keepin' it 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.