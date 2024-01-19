"He can easily manhandle Brock Lesnar" - WWE Universe wants rising star to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has been the talk of the town as Royal Rumble 2024 is around the corner. Meanwhile, fans want to see The Beast Incarnate face a red-hot star at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philly.

Earlier this month, Oba Femi shocked the world when he captured the North American Championship from Dragon Lee. Femi's rise came out of nowhere, and the WWE Universe was in awe of his brute force and dominance inside the squared circle.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's WWE return is around the corner, and by Royal Rumble 2024, fans might see The Beast Incarnate in action. Recently, fans on X (Twitter) have started to get behind the idea of a match between Femi and Lesnar, and they believe it can also happen at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are behind Oba Femi and believe he can be a major star in the promotion in the coming years. It will be interesting to see which superstar feuds and faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 in Philidelphia.

Brock Lesnar was originally set to face former WWE Superstar

Brock Lesnar dominated WWE under Vince McMahon's creative leadership for several years before the latter retired. However, Lesnar was in a handful of questionable storylines and matches during his tenure.

Speaking on Reddit, former star Mace revealed scrapped plans of a match with Brock Lesnar during a time when he was a color commentator for Monday Night RAW:

"Ha. So when it happened they told me I’d just be back on commentary next week. Then they told me (as I was boarding a plane to the UK) that I would be selling it for a week. Then another. Then another. Then they said they were going in a new direction with the commentary team."

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon scrapped the idea:

"The tweet was me desperately trying to not get sent back to the PC like Mufasa falling to his death. Although as I understand it, a match was discussed, but Vince said it would be confusing to the audience because they didn’t know I wrestled. I was later told they changed directions because I was too big for commentary so I eagerly awaited my big push😏"

Luckily, the match was canceled, and Mace joined factions such as RETRIBUTION and Maximum Male Models before leaving WWE.

Do you want to see Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here