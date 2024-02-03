"He can finally get that win," "Redemption Arc" - WWE Universe wants John Cena to face rising star at WrestleMania 40

John Cena's last WWE appearance shocked the audience as he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023. However, fans want the former World Champion to return to WrestleMania 40 and get a win over a rising star.

Last year, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio had a stellar run on Monday Night RAW and Tuesday Night NXT as the North American Champion. Lately, he's been focusing on WWE's main roster after he lost the title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023.

Recently, Cena posted a picture of Mysterio from an episode of Monday Night RAW on Instagram. The WWE Universe wants the Leader of Cenation to return to the promotion and defeat Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows.

Check out some reactions below:

Recently, it was reported that Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, those plans have been scrapped. Last year, Cena defeated Mysterio in a dark match on Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena's former WWE rival wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio

Last year, John Cena had a massive feud heading into WrestleMania 39 against then-United States Champion Austin Theory. After calling out the 16-time World Champion on numerous occasions, Theory finally got what he wanted as the former agreed to a showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Unfortunately, John Cena lost to Austin Theory and went on hiatus. Meanwhile, Theory had a commendable run as champion before he lost the title to Rey Mysterio. Speaking to TNT Sports, Theory revealed he was ready to team up with Dominik Mysterio as the two stars have plenty in common.

"Absolutely, you know. Just two 25-year-old studs taking over the WWE. Absolutely, I don't see anything wrong with that... We share a lot in common. We both came from two different lives but him, you know, pretty much being in WWE since I think 2005... We're just from two different worlds but it all kinda came together."

A-Town is currently teaming up with Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown. Elsewhere, Mysterio often teams up with JD McDonagh on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if the young stars ever cross paths and team up in the future.

