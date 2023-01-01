"He can move on from Roman [Reigns]" - Twitter reacts to Drew McIntyre expressing his desire to face 35-year-old WWE star

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns engaged in a memorable war at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event. The Scottish Warrior now has his eyes set on a different prize.

During the airing of a recent Best of 2022 video package, Drew McIntyre named Gunther as one of his dream opponents for the 2023 and the Intercontinental Championship as a prize he wants to reclaim.

"I've got my eyes on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media, I see what happened with himself and Sheamus, I saw the battles," McIntyre said. "I love competition, I'm a former Intercontinental Champion and I would love to tangle with that man." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Gunther and Sheamus had a series of excellent matches in 2022. Fans naturally speculated about a potential first-time-ever singles match between the Scottish star and the current Intercontinental Champion after the former's recent comments.

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about the match. Some were wary of the former WWE Champion, who is nursing an injury right now, losing another major feud after coming up short against Roman Reigns in Cardiff.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey shared a story about Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey recently joked about wanting to borrow Drew McIntyre's sword for an impromptu match against Natalya. She uploaded the vlog on her YouTube channel, where she talked about cosplaying as Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z.

"I'm gonna have to take out my Future Trunks jacket and apparently I don't have a giant sword to go with it which would be cool if I had a Future Trunks sword but you know let's see if Drew McIntyre let me borrow his sh*t. Just kidding, it's a different sword." [From 2:00 to 2:14]

The former UFC megastar lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Ronda defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a physical match, following which the Queen made her return.

Charlotte proceeded to challenge the Baddest Woman on the Planet. She delivered a pump kick and countered an arm bar with a rollup to pick up the win and become a record-breaking 14-time women's champion.

