"He can retire Roman Reigns," "90% better than the entire roster" - WWE Universe is loving 30-year-old star's current run

Roman Reigns' legendary WWE run and aura are irreplaceable for generations to come. However, fans believe that there is one superstar who can even retire The Tribal Chief as they love his current run and role on the roster.

Last year, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso were unable to stop Drew McIntyre from heading into Clash at The Castle 2022. Luckily, The Elders saw it and sent Solo Sikoa to aid The Tribal Chief in his quest to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Street Champion has heavily transitioned from his developmental brand character and run. However, fans are loving his run as The Enforcer of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. The audience recently reacted to his current run as they were full of praises for the former North American Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sadly, he hasn't won any gold on WWE's main roster ever since he moved to Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company does with Solo Sikoa in the near future.

Solo Sikoa might compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, similar to Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after the Biggest Party of The Summer. The Tribal Chief started the year with three successful title defenses against Kevin Owen, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. He later shifted his attention towards The Usos, who left The Bloodline.

Later, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made his fourth title defense against Jey Uso and won at SummerSlam 2023. After he returned to the blue brand, he met LA Knight. Roman Reigns' fifth title defense will be against The Megastar in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have been feuding with John Cena ever since he returned for a short stint with the company. According to a new report from WON, Cena might face Jimmy or Solo in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Leader of Cenation has not been in a singles bout against The Enforcer of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see which member of the stable John Cena will face in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023.

