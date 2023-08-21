"He was a circus attraction" - Fans think former WWE Universal Champion is massively overrated 

It's no secret that Goldberg is one of the most divisive pro wrestlers in WWE history. A Twitter post asking fans if he was "overrated" or "overhated" has once again divided fans, who thronged to the comments section with their opinions.

The former Universal Champion is one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers out there, who's been around for nearly three decades. After wreaking havoc in WCW, Goldberg joined the global juggernaut in 2003 for a short stint.

However, it was his second run with WWE from 2016-2022 that catapulted him into the list of bonafide legends of the business. His contract expired in December last year, and the 56-year-old is yet to announce his next move. Despite Goldberg being away, fans still talk about him to this day, be it negative or positive.

A recent Twitter post brought his accomplishments back into focus and asked fans if the WCW legend was overrated or overhated. While many defended his talents in the comments section, his detractors still made their opinion about Goldberg known, pointing out his dangerous in-ring work and a limited arsenal of moves.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Teddy Long wants Goldberg to wrestle fellow WWE legend Bret Hart in his last match

It's no secret that Bret Hart blames a concussion induced by a kick by Goldberg during their match at WCW Starrcade 1999 for ending his in-ring career.

Last month on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that The Hitman would be the best final opponent for the free agent. He feels Hart could make Goldberg look like a million bucks during the match.

"The person that I'd like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don't know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring," Long said. "For him and Bret Hart to have that final thing, I think that would be it because Bret is the guy. He could hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars," said Teddy Long.

Teddy Long also feels that the real-life tensions between the two WWE legends could make it easy to sell the feud as a deeply personal one.

What's your take on Goldberg's accomplishments in wrestling? Do you think he deserves much more respect from fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

